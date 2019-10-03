Gunmen kidnap Bayelsa Commissioner’s father

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have kidnapped father of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Doodei Week.

The commissioner’s father, Chief George Agbabou Week, was kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday from his home at Ayama Ijaw in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

Kidnapping has been one of the security challenges facing the state with Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, mother of the former Super Eagles Coach, Sampson Siasia and others, just released last Sunday after spending close to 80 days in the kidnapper’s den.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, when contacted for confirmation, said the kidnapping incident had been reported.

Butswat however, said he was still gathering details.

