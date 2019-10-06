Gunmen kidnap 6 in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits yesterday kidnapped six persons from Gurin, a border community with Cameroon in Fufore Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

Residents revealed that a group of armed men thronged the village in the morning and took six young men.

But while residents claimed six persons were abducted, the police said it was three.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for Adamawa State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sulaiman Nguroje said the attackers initially abducted four persons but freed one of them to take the information home.

