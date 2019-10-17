Gunmen kidnap 2 in fresh attack at Abaji

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two persons in Abaji town of the FCT.

The victims identified as Murtala Maji Nasara and Yusuf Ibrahim were abducted on Thursday around 1:09 am when the alleged kidnappers invaded the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

A neighbour of one of the victims, simply identified as Yahaya, said the gunmen who are carrying sophisticated weapons came through the bush path and first broke into the house of Murtala.

He said some of the gunmen surrounded the house, as other members of the gang entered the house and whisked their target away at gun point.

“Actually, they didn’t shoot because the house of the victim is just some few meters away from the police station, ” he said.

He said the gunmen proceeded to the next victims house, Yusuf Ibrahim, at Senior staff opposite a private school to kidnapped the victim.

According to him,the gunmen scaled through the fence of the second victim’s house and used a sledged hammer to force the door open and whisked him away.

Our reporter learnt that one of the victims, Yusuf is a classroom teacher at a primary school in the area.

The Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, confirmed the latest kidnap via telephone conversation with our reporter Thursday morning.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, did not pick calls put across to his as at the time of filling this report.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App