Gunmen kidnap 2 brothers in Kaduna

Gunmen have kidnapped two brothers in Mahuta Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The duo; Dr Adamu Chinoko and Dr Umar Chinoko; though of the same parents, are lecturers in different institutions.

Daily Trust gathered that Dr Adamu Chinoko is a lecturer with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, while Dr Umar Chinoko, lectures at the Kaduna Polytechnic.

Our correspondent gathered that Dr Adamu Chinoko was abducted on Thursday night while Umar who went to pay the N2 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers on Sunday, was also held captive.

Confirming their abduction when he received a delegation of Kebbi indigenes Association residing in Kaduna at his palace, representative of the Emir of Zuru in Kaduna, Engineer Zubairu Kabiru Danjuma, prayed to God to intervene in the matter.

“We are saddened by their abduction because they are both Kebbi indigenes and we pray to God to intervene because their abductors demanded for N2 million ransom and a motorcycle and the brother Dr Umar took it to them and was also held. So both are now with the abductors,” he said.

Similarly, the spokesman of Kebbi indigenes Association residing in Kaduna, Garba Muhammad, said ‎the kidnappers called and were demanding additional N5 million naira as ransom.

He described the two lecturers as good ambassadors of Kebbi in Kaduna, as he pleaded with the security and government to end kidnapping in the state and country at large.

He said the delegation visited the representative of the emir of Zuru in the state to sympathise with him over the abduction as well as to commend security agencies and the Kebbi State government for freeing twins abducted in Kebbi, a few days ago.

When contacted, the state’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, promised to call our correspondent back after getting details of the incident, but was yet to do so at the time of filling this report.

