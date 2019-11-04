Gunmen kidnap 13 crew on-board foreign ship off coast of Benin

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen, late on Saturday, abducted 13 crew members on-board MV BONITA, off the coast of Benin Republic.

It was learnt that the gunmen took the crew members hostage from the bulk carrier MV Bonita in the morning of November 2 off Cotonou, Benin, according to the Norwegian shipowner J.J. Ugland.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that the gunmen boarded the anchored vessel while it was waiting for berth to discharge inbound cargo of gypsum, a mineral commonly used as fertiliser, destined for Benin.

It was also learnt that the remaining crew notified local authorities and Norway-flagged MV Bonita docked at the port city of Cotonou later the same day, the company said in a statement.

JJ Upland noted that its emergency response team was handling the situation as per contingency plans and that it was in contact with relevant authorities.

“The families of the crew members have been contacted and will be kept informed by Ugland,” it added.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App