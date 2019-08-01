Gunmen invade UniUyo female hostel, cart away valuables

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on Wednesday night invaded the female hostel of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, and carted away undisclosed amount of money and valuables.

It was learnt that the incident which occurred at the W6 hostel in the town campus happened after some female students were attacked by unidentified persons in one of the hostels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hoodlums were said to have gone from room to room dispossessing their victims of their belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source who chose to remain unnamed said though no life was lost during the operation, few students sustained minor injuries while trying to resist the armed robbers.

“Some hoodlums broke into the W6 hostel at the University of Uyo, town campus at about 12 midnight when the students were sleeping.

“They carted away phones, laptops, jewelleries and cash. No life was lost but some of the affected students sustained minor injuries.

“Some female students were attacked the previous day in one of the hostels,” the source added.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident saying that the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, had ordered the deployment of police officers to all the hostels.

He said the Police commissioner had held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Enefiok Essien, and the management to find a lasting solution to the frequent invasion of the hostels by armed robbers.

“The command is aware of the incident that occurred at the University of Uyo, and the Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of officers to all the hostels in the campuses.

“He met with the Vice Chancellor of the university and other management staff in an attempt to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“It is his desire that students go about their normal studies in a secured and peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App