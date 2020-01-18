Gunmen in Police uniform abduct two in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen, dressed in the uniform of the Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police, on Saturday, abducted two men at a popular hotel in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

An eye witness said that the kidnappers entered the hotel in the SARS uniforms and confidently brandished their AK 47 rifles like genuine police officers.

The confidence they exuded made a military squad stationed near the hotel not to suspect them.

The eye witness said that immediately they entered the lobby of the hotel, the felt relaxed and sat to take some drinks while waiting for the arrival of their target.

The gunmen immediately pounced upon and abducted their target who arrived in a Range Rover SUV with Registration no. JJJ 34 BH.

The second victim, who also arrived at the same time in a Camry car with Registration no. LSD 668 DV, was also abducted.

Daily Trust gathered that the situation sent other lodgers panicking as some of them hurriedly signed off and left the hotel.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, when contacted, said that he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

