Gunmen attack ex-President Jonathan’s house in Bayelsa, kill soldier

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked the security post in the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State and killed one soldier while others were severely injured.

A source from Otuoke told Daily Trust that the suspected criminals struck at Jonathan’s residence at about 3:00am on Tuesday, when it was expected that the former Nigerian leader would be at home during the Christmas celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the unknown gunmen killed one soldier, injured one while another was taken to an undisclosed hospital in the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Consequently, the military personnel have cordoned off all roads leading to Otuoke and Otuaba communities in search for the hoodlums.

When contacted, the Police Spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat directed Daily Trust reporter to confirm the incident from military authority, since it has to do with it personnel.

The Spokesperson for Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Major Jonathan whose operation coordinate the security in the former President’s house said he was working on a statement on the incident, and promised to get back soon.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App