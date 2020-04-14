Gunmen behead two villagers in Benue

  1. Home
By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi   Published Date

Gunmen yesterday beheaded two young men in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victims were returning on a motorbike from Ologba village in Agatu council area to their home in ObagajI, the headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area when they were accosted by the attackers.

Council Chairman of Agatu, Usman Suleiman, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent by phone described the killing as a “very sad development.”

He said, “The two men were on a motorbike when they were waylaid by their killers’ right within Agatu locality, their own locality.”

A relative of one of the victims, Oyaje Sule, told newsmen in Makurdi that his nephew, Oche Alaade and his friend were beheaded by suspected herders on Monday while they were returning from a visit Ologba village.

He said that the assailants went away with the heads of the victims, adding that, “The two young men have been buried without their heads after their bodies were picked up.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive any report on the matter.

