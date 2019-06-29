Gunmen attack Wukari, burn houses

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen on motorcycles suspected to be members of a militia late Thursday attacked Wukari town in Taraba State.

It was gathered that they fired several shots, while burning houses and seizing people’s property.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident, Bulus John, told Daily Trust that there were heavy gunshots from the general hospital area of the town where the attack too place. He said nobody was killed but scared residents fled the area.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Mr Adi Daniel, confirmed the report, saying the attack was repelled and residents were on guard against further attack. Police spokesman, DSP David Misal, said he was not aware of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App