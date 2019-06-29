  1. Home
  3. Gunmen attack Wukari, burn houses
Gunmen attack Wukari, burn houses

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi,Jalingo Published Date
Wukari Yam Market with few buyers and sellers. Photo by Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Gunmen on motorcycles suspected to be members of a militia  late Thursday attacked Wukari town in Taraba State.

It was gathered that they fired several shots, while burning houses and seizing people’s property.

A resident, Bulus John, told Daily Trust that there were heavy gunshots from the general hospital area of the town where the attack too place.  He said nobody was killed but scared residents fled the area.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Mr Adi Daniel, confirmed the report, saying the attack was repelled and residents were on  guard against further attack. Police spokesman, DSP David Misal, said he was not aware of the incident.

