Gunmen attack travelers near Kaduna train station

‎Suspected gunmen have again attacked vehicles conveying travelers near Rigasa railway station in Kaduna.

The incident which happened on Saturday around ‎8:15pm along airport road, created confusion in the area as vehicles were forced to change routes.

Daily Trust reported a similar incident that happened on Friday night at the same spot, when travelers were alleged to have been attacked by suspected gunmen.

The police command spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo, however denied the Friday night attack, saying based on information available, nothing of such happened.

Our reporter gathered that the second attack on Saturday along the same Airport link road from the railway station has worried people around the area.

There were no details yet on the number of travelers affected on Saturday even though there was fear that some victims were abducted.

A witness at the train station’s motor park told our reporter that vehicles made u-turn when they heard gun shots.

