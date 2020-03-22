Gunmen attack Niger communities

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected gunmen have reportedly attacked Galkogo and Zumba villages in Shiroro local government area of Niger state, killing a mobile policeman and injuring countless others, including 3 soldiers.

The attack is coming when the state government is planning to return some of the IDPs in various camps across the state to their various communities.

Attacks in the state were said to have subsided in the last few weeks with the combined efforts of the government, local vigilante and a 70-year-old woman who has been leading the fight against armed bandits’ attacks in the state.

Some of the locals, while narrating how the attacks occurred, said it began on Sunday morning and lasted for hours as the bandits who were more than 50 on motorcycles unleashed mayhem on the villages.

They said a Mobile Police Officer was killed during the attacks, while five persons including a little girl, three military men and one other civilian sustained gunshot injuries.

Our reporter also gathered that two ladies who survived gunshot injuries on the stomach and lap were taken to Minna for proper treatment as medical centres around the area could not handle the case.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in the state, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attacks adding that the number of casualties are yet to be ascertained as information about the attacks are still sketchy.

