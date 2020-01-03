Gunmen attack Kogi community, kill 23

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty three persons have been killed as suspected militia, believed to be herdsmen invaded Tawari Community in Kogi LGA, of Kogi State.

The Administrator of the local government, Hon. Musa Tanko Mohammed, however confirmed that 19 persons died in the midnight invasion.

According to eye witness report, the attack is believed to be a reprisal attack by the militia who are suspected to be herdsmen.

The attack was believed not to be unconnected with the recent killing of four suspected kidnappers and armed robbers along Lokoja Abuja federal highway by security agencies, following a tip off by vigilantes.

The militia also burnt down the palace of the third class chief, Alhaji Yusuf Idris alongside several other houses in the Area, it was learnt.

Meanwhile both the state government and the police command have condemned the attack in separate reaction.

Governor Yahaya Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, has directed security agencies to swing into action and ensure those who carried out the dastardly act faced the law.

Governor Bello urged the people to be calm and law abiding, while assuring them of the determination of his Administration to flush out bandits and criminals out of Kogi State.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji described the attack as unfortunate.

According to him, the command has deployed special Forces, Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Police Mobile Force, as well as the conventional Police to the area.

He also ordered the deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation to commenced to investigation so as to unravel the cause of the attack.

