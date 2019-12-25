Gunmen attack Jonathan’s residence in Otuoke, kill soldier

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari calls ex-president, expresses sympathy

APC, PDP demand investigation

Gunmen yesterday attacked the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke community of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, killing one soldier and injuring several others.

Jonathan was said to be in Yenagoa at the time of the attack.

The gunmen were repelled by soldiers stationed behind the house, but one of the soldiers was shot dead.

It was learnt that three of the attackers were equally gunned down by the soldiers.

Sources said the attackers threw dynamite to Jonathan’s house which blew off the roof of a small cottage building inside the residence.

Jonathan later arrived the scene, at about 3.30am, in company of the Commander of the 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Elele and the Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, to inspect the damage.

When contacted, spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat, directed our reporter to confirm the incident from military authorities.

In his reaction, Jonathan said the attack was an attempt to take away a gunboat belonging to the military and stationed at the creek beside the country home.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said the gunmen were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a gun battle.

“The gunmen who couldn’t stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat. One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured. The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa, is in a stable state,” he said.

The statement added that Jonathan, who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, returned to his village early yesterday morning to assess the situation.

“Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm.

“The former president has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday put a call to Jonathan to sympathize with him following the attack by gunmen on his Otuoke, Bayelsa State country residence.

Buhari, in the telephone conversation, voiced sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack,” during which a gallant soldier lost his life.

The president, who commended the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, condoled with family members as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

Buhari in a release by his media aide, Garba Shehu, assured that the protection of the life of the former leader and all citizens of the country would continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration.

The All Progressives Congress demanded from security and intelligence agencies’ probe of what it called the “shocking incident” of attack by gunmen on Jonathan’s country home.

The party’s spokesman, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement yesterday, condemned the attack and called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

APC, which extended condolences to the family of the soldier who reportedly died in the attack, also wished the other injured soldier full and speedy recovery.

The Peoples Democratic Party charged the federal government to track down the assailants, describing the attack as extremely disturbing and demanded for an extensive investigation into the incident.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the attack was a direct threat to Jonathan’s life and members of his family and as such the assailants must be tracked down.

