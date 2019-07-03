Gunmen assassinate APC loyalist in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

A former leader of the Legislature in Kwande Local Government Council and loyalist of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Jasper Iornem Dzughgba, has been assassinated.

Daily Trust gathered that Dzughgba was killed on Monday night by yet to be identified gunmen at the Y-junction in Adikpo town of Kwande.

The party’s state Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga, said the killing of the APC loyalist was sad and disheartening.

Ornguga condoled with the family of the deceased and urged law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

Police Spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

Anene said a vehicle was recovered from the scene of incident and that the police were trailing the perpetrators.

