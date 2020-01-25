Gunmen allegedly attack travellers near Kaduna train station

ADVERTISEMENT

There was confusion around Rigasa train Station in Kaduna when suspected gunmen attacked vehicles conveying travellers close to the railway station in the area.

The incident occurred around ‎8:30 pm when passengers brought by the last train were on their way to their destinations on Friday night through airport road.

However, the Police in Kaduna said nothing like that happened.

The State Police Command Public Relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, when contacted by our reporter, debunked the report.

“The DPO Railway Station said the joint task force of police and Army raided some villages around the area which were believed to be harbouring criminals and maybe people heard the gun shots and think it was an attack,” he said.

But an eye witnessed, who didn’t mention his name, told our reporter via phone that a tyre of a red commercial car was hit with a bullet shortly after leaving the rail station along the airport road.

He said the sound of gun shots ‎forced other vehicles on the road to make a turn back.

“Well, it was true that vehicles were attacked along the route linking the Railway station to Airport Road. We don’t know who the attackers were but we heard gun shots and I saw ‎a commercial golf whose tyre was shot at. Luckily, nobody was killed,” he said.

It was gathered that there was no report of casualties or people abducted during the incident.

Kaduna has witnessed series of kidnapping and armed bandit attacks among which was the attack on emir of potiskum’s convoy along Kaduna-Zaria highway last week.

