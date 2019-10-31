Gunmen abducts bizman’s father in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen last night attacked Dayi town in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped an elderly man, Abdu Tela.

Tela is the father of a renowned business man and philanthropist, Alhaji Ali Abdu.

Sources say the gunmen; about 20 of them on motorcycles were shooting sporadically when they stormed the town at about 2am before kidnapping the victim.

This, incident, according to our source occurred barely three days after the philanthropist shared N5,000 to each household in the town.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the abduction, said the attitude of the victim’s son necessitated the kidnap.

He said the son’s distribution of money was wrong and an invitation to attack.

‘‘’The action of the son made the father vulnerable to attack’’, he said.

He called on people of the state to be wary of acts that can attract criminals.

