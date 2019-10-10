Gunmen abduct school principal in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected gunmen have stormed Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state and abducted the principal of the school.

Daily Trust gathered that the principal simply identified as Mr Francis was abducted by his attackers at the school at about midnight on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the gunmen went to the school shooting sporadically before taken their victim away to an unknown destination.

A family source, who doesn’t want his name mentioned, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying the gunmen are yet to contact the family.

“Yes they attacked the school, shooting sporadically before taken the principal away. It happened around midnight and they are yet to contact the family. So we still praying for his return,” he said.

It was also gathered that students and other teachers were in the school during the attack but only the principal was abducted.

When contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sulaiman Abubakar, couldn’t be reached as he didn’t pick call‎s made to his mobile line.

The abduction of the school principal came a week after six female students of Engravars College and two teachers at Kakau Daji of Chikun Local Government Area of the state were also kidnapped.

The female students are yet to be freed by their abductors, our reporter learnt.

