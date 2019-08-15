Gunmen abduct pregnant woman in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a pregnant housewife, simply identified as ‘Halima’, at Denge, Shuni local government area of Sokoto state.

The housewife was noted to have been taken away from her house at Katura village on Thursday at about 2:00am when the abductors arrived the village and started shooting sporadically.

Witnesses said the men were about seven adding that they beat Halima’s husband brutally before she was taken away.

It was gathered that Halima is a sister to a prominent politician in the area.

The state’s Police spokesman, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq confirmed the incident.

He said: “Last night at about 2am, the Dange Shuni division received a distress call and the DPO led a patrol team to the about 3km distance from the Division. On getting there, the hoodlum had kidnapped one Halima.”

The PPRO said the police were on the trail of the abductors.

He expressed optimism that the trailing would yield positive result soon.

