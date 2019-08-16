Gunmen abduct pregnant woman in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a pregnant woman in Denge Shuni local government area of Sokoto state.

The pregnant woman, identified as Halima, was said to have been taken away from her house at Katura village at about 2:00am yesterday when the abductors arrived at the village shooting sporadically.

Villagers said the men were about seven and that they beat Halima’s husband brutally before she was forcefully taken away.

It was gathered that Halima is a sister to a prominent politician in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer Sokoto state command; ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq confirmed the incident.

