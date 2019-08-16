  1. Home
Gunmen abduct pregnant woman in Sokoto

By Rakiya A.Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
pregnant woman

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a pregnant woman in  Denge Shuni local government area of Sokoto state.

The pregnant woman, identified as Halima, was said to have been taken away from her house at  Katura village at about 2:00am yesterday when the abductors arrived at the village shooting sporadically.

Villagers said the men were about seven and that they beat Halima’s husband brutally before she was forcefully taken away.

It was gathered that Halima is a sister to a prominent politician in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer Sokoto state command; ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq confirmed the incident.

