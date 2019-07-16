Gunmen abduct lecturer in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a senior lecturer of Taraba State University Mr. Benjamin Ezekiel.

It was however gathered that his abductors have not contacted his family days after he was reported to have been abducted, a situation that has caused great concern over the senior lecturer’s safety.

Ezekiel was reportedly abducted by unidentified gunmen in his residence in the university quarters at ATC near Grace Junior Academy in the early hours of Sunday.

The abduction of the lecturer came few days after Governor Darius Ishaku signed into law a bill which prescribed death penalty for kidnappers and life sentence for attempted kidnapping.

The spokesman of the police in the state, DSP David Misal, said the police are doing their best to rescue the abducted lecturer.

Daily Trust reports that this is the second time a staff member of the Taraba State University would be abducted. The first to be abducted was the Assistant Registrar, Mallam Sanusi Saad and an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom before he was released.

