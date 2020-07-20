Gunmen abduct lawmaker’s daughter in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

A 17-year-old daughter of a lawmaker, Murtala Musa Kore, the member representing Danbatta Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, was said to have been abducted by yet-to-be identified persons suspected to be kidnappers.

The SSS2 student of Government Girls Secondary School Jogana, identified as Juwairiyya, was reportedly kidnapped early hours of Sunday from her father’s house in Kore village of Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

Daily Trust learnt that the lawmaker was in Kano when the incident occurred and the family is yet to be contacted for negotiation with the alleged abductors with a view to secure the release of the kidnapped student.

Confirming the incident to a Kano-based online news outlet, Hon. Kore said that the attackers actually came for him but took away his daughter in his absence.

“I was in Kano when I received a call from home by 2:30 am that kidnappers have abducted my daughter, Juwairiyya

“The abductors invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, Lawal Kore whom they had mistaken for me.

“However, when he told them that I wasn’t home, they went inside my family’s quarters to verify his claim.

“They told my wives and children that they were there to kidnap me and were not ready to leave empty-handed.

“They, therefore, kidnapped my daughter instead of me,” he said.

The police command in the state could not confirm the story as of the time of filing this report.

