EFCC presents evidence of credit card fraud from Naira Marley's IPhone and laptop
Gunmen abduct High court judge, Justice Dogo

By Bola Ojuola, Akure Published Date

A judge serving at Federal High Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Justice Abdul Dogo, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen at a boarder town between Ondo and Edo state.

Justice Dogo was said to be travelling back to Ondo State from Abuja on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Daily Trust learnt that he was kidnapped alongside his driver at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states.

A source said that the kidnappers had contacted family members and officials of the Federal High Court in Akure and Abuja to demand for a ransom of N50m.

The Ondo State police command confirmed the abduction but said it did not happen in the state.

In a statement, signed by the command spokesman, Mr Femi Joseph, it stated that the incident took place at Ibilo, Edo State.
“However, we are working in tandem with our colleagues in whose jurisdiction this incident happened to ensure that His Lordship is rescued unhurt and also apprehend the perpetrators,” he said.

