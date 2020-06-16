Gunmen abduct Eggon Youth President’s wife in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen on Monday abducted the wife of Eggon Youth President, Mr. Daniel Anyabuga.

The incident took place at Ombi 2 area of Lafia local government in Nasarawa State.

It was reported that the gunmen numbering about ten stormed the house of Anyabuga around 10:00pm and took his wife to an unknown destination.

The state Commissioner of police, Mr. Bola Longe, who confirmed the incident said four persons have been arrested in connection to the incident.

He said, “Four persons have been arrested, they include two Fulani and two natives, while a motorcycle that was used for the operation has also been recovered.”

He assured that the kidnapped victim would be rescued and reunited with her family.

He called on the public to assist the police with useful information that could lead to the rescue of the victim.

