Gunmen abduct DPO in Mubi

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have abducted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Mubi-North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Ahijo Mujeli was forcefully taken by armed men on Tuesday, while he was driving in his personal car along the Mubi-Mararraba road around 6:30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman for the Adamawa police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the DPO’s car was found at the scene.

Ngurije said a team from the police anti-kidnapping unit and the Inspector General of Police intelligence response team (IRT) had been dispatched to track down the perpetrators.

“The DPO, Ahijo Mujeli was abducted by gunmen in Mubi, while he was driving between Mubi town and Mararraba. Our men have been dispatched and are combing the bushes.

“Men of the Nigeria Police Force are working hard to rescue the victim and bring the criminals to book. We call on members of the public to share relevant information on criminals with the command”, he said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App