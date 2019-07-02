Breaking News
Benue tanker explosion: 37 dead, 101 hospitalisedBode George reacts to FG’s Ruga settlements project, advises BuhariBREAKING: Police place total ban on public procession in Plateau
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gunmen abduct college provost in Benue
ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen abduct college provost in Benue

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
The evolution of ISIS Gunmen

The Provost of College of Health Technology, Mkar in Gboko, James Terwase Ihongo, was on Monday night, allegedly abducted by gunmen in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the provost was abducted from his residence opposite the institution’s laboratory, along Katsina Ala road in Mkar, a suburb of Gboko at 7:30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was said to have been trailed from the office by his abductors, who forcefully took him away in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla to an unknown destination.

The victim’s wife, Monica Ihongo, told newsmen that the gunmen dispossessed them of their valuables before moving her husband out of their house into a waiting vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, said the command was yet to receive any report concerning the abduction.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.