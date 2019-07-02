Gunmen abduct college provost in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The Provost of College of Health Technology, Mkar in Gboko, James Terwase Ihongo, was on Monday night, allegedly abducted by gunmen in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust gathered that the provost was abducted from his residence opposite the institution’s laboratory, along Katsina Ala road in Mkar, a suburb of Gboko at 7:30pm.

He was said to have been trailed from the office by his abductors, who forcefully took him away in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla to an unknown destination.

The victim’s wife, Monica Ihongo, told newsmen that the gunmen dispossessed them of their valuables before moving her husband out of their house into a waiting vehicle.

Police Spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, said the command was yet to receive any report concerning the abduction.

