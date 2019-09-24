Breaking News
Gunmen abduct businessman in Sokoto

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly abducted a businessman, one Alhaji Tukur Sabaru in Sokoto State.

Daily Trust learnt that he was abducted Monday night at his residence at Sabaru Village of Dange Shuni local government area of Sokoto.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Sokoto Command, ASP Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident.

He said:”On 23-09-2019 at about 2025hrs, a distress call was put to kwannawa Police Station, revealing that armed hoodlums in their numbers attacked the residence of one Alhaji Tukur Sabaru, of Sabaru Village via D/shuni LGA.”

The PPRO added: “Reports gathered that the hoodlums shot sporadically and abducted the said Alhaji Tukur Sabaru, two women were hit by stray bullets on an arm each.”

He however, said the wounded were responding to treatment.

Sadiq assured that Police operatives were making efforts to bring the perpetrators of the act to book.

