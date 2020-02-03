Gunmen abduct bus passengers in Abuja as Police arrest four

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen have abducted some bus passengers plying the Piri – Kwali expressway in Abuja, Police said on Monday.

A statement by the spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, indicated that four of the kidnap suspects have been arrested.

He confirmed that the victims, whose number could not be ascertained, were on Sunday kidnapped after the Toyota Previa bus they were travelling in was forced to a stop by the kidnappers, who shot at the vehicle.

He said, “Police operatives from FCT Command while responding to a distress call on Sunday, 2nd February 2020, at about 1730hrs, in Piri – Kwali expressway, arrested four (4) suspected kidnappers, whose syndicate (now at large) fired several shots at a Toyota Previa bus and kidnapped some of its passengers after the bus was forced to stop.

“While some of the passengers were rescued by the joint effort of the police and some youths of the nearby community, others are still with the kidnappers.

“The four suspects arrested by the Police operatives are: Shuaibu Sule ‘m’ 27 years, Mohammadu Usman ‘m’ 25 years, Umar Usman ‘m’ 19 years and Usman Ibrahim ‘m’ 20 years all of Kamadi village, Kwali.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects are one Dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron bar, and one AK 47 ammunition shell.

“Meanwhile, the Command is making concerted effort to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.”

