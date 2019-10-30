Gunmen abduct Appeal Court judge, kill Police orderly

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers on Wednesday kidnapped a Court Of Appeal judge, Benin division, Justice Chioma Nwosu, in Benin, the capital of Edo state.

‎The incident reportedly happened along the Benin-Agbor road near Christ Chosen Church.

It was gathered that her police orderly Inspector A. I. Momoh, was killed while the driver was injured in the process.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering four, trailed her from Ramat Park in their Toyota Voltron car and intercepted her vehicle around Christ Chosen Church of God International along the Benin-Agbor road.

It was further gathered that the gunmen after intercepting her vehicle opened fire on the police orderly, killing him on the spot before whisking her away to unknown destination.

When contacted, the State police command public relations officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

“The victim, Justice Chioma Nwosu was attacked on the Benin-Agbor road while the police orderly attached to her, was killed. The driver was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

