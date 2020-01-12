Gunmen abduct APC scribe in Abuja, demand N10m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the secretary of Kuje Area Council chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abuja, Mr. Idris Aloma.

They are also allegedly demanding for a N10 million ransom before he will be set free.

A member of the victim’s family who craved anonymity confirmed the kidnap of his elder brother via telephone to our reporter on Sunday.

He said the victim was abducted around 5:34pm on Saturday (yesterday) along Gwargwada-Zagabutu village while riding on motorcycle with his two male children, who are between the ages of 10 and 7 years.

He said the victim left Zagabutu village to visit one of his sick relative in neighbouring Gwargwada village, saying while retuning to his village on motorcycle, he rammed into the gunmen who flagged him down at gun point and whisked him away.

“They flagged him down at gun point while the gunmen took his two children to a neighbouring village and abandoned them there, before the children now trekked down to the village to alert the villagers that their father has been kidnapped,” he said.

He said some of the villagers immediately trekked to the scene where the victim was abducted and discovered his motorcycle was abandoned inside the bush by the roadside.

According to him, the family has been able to establish contact with the kidnappers on Friday, saying they are demanding a N10 million ransom before the victim will be release.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, said he was not aware of the latest kidnap incident, saying he will enquire and get back to our reporter.

