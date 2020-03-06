Gunmen abduct 80-year-old council Chairman’s mother in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers Friday, abducted Madam Beauty Nimiyigha, an 80-year-old mother of chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state, Mr Uropaye Nimiyigha.

According to the community sources, the octogenarian was kidnapped at about 11:40pm at her Agudama-Ekpetiama country home in Yenagoa local government, close to the community secondary school in the area.

Daily Trust gathered that a five-man gang, stormed the fishing settlement by road in a Nissan Pathfinder, shot sporadically to scare the natives before whisking their victim away.

They were said to have taken their victim to Amassoma waterside where they abandoned their car and disappeared into the creek using a waiting speedboat.

Police spokesman in the Bayelsa State Command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the abduction, saying that the command has launched a manhunt for abductors to rescue the victim.

He said: “On Thursday, March 5, 2020 at about 2340 hours, five unknown gunmen went to Agudama Ekpetiama Community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, in a Pathfinder Jeep without Registration Number, kidnapped one Mrs Beauty Nimiyigha, 80 years, abandoned the Jeep and escaped into the creek with the victim”.

