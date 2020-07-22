Gunmen abduct 4 Chinese workers in Cross River

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Chinese workers have been kidnapped at gun point on Wednesday, 22 July 2020.

The Police in the state have confirmed the abduction.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Irene Ugbo, said they have deployed men of the anti-kidnapping and cultism squad as well as mobile policemen to Oban community in Akamkpa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state in search of the kidnappers.

Sources confirmed that the workers’ names as: Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing.

They were all kidnapped at the premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akamkpa LGA, when armed gunmen stormed the company early Wednesday morning.

It wass learnt that one Sgt. Ifere Sampson, who kept guard in the company, was shot dead by the gunmen.

Similarly, one Mrs. Udosen was also kidnapped Tuesday night by gunmen in Calabar South.

Her husband was said to have been kidnapped and killed in 2018 in Calabar.

