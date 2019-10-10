Gunmen abduct 20 persons near Zuma rock in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

Over twenty people have been reportedly abducted around the Zuma rock area in Niger state.

Daily Trust gathered that the victims, which include public workers and traders, were returning to their respected homes in the outskirt of Abuja around 8:00pm on Tuesday, when they ran into the gunmen who were dressed in military camouflage, close to a military check point in that area.

About nine persons were however reportedly released about an hour later after they were screened by the armed men who took them into the bush of about 5 kilometres distance from the Abuja – Kaduna highway.

Our reporter learnt that some of the attackers were dressed in military uniform and armed with guns, while others were dressed in civilian cloth, holding machetes and other local arms.

One of the survivors, who spoke to the Daily Trust on Thursday, said on getting back to the highway, they met some policemen and soldiers who were guiding their vehicles and other valuable inside them. He said he got to his home around 11:00pm on the night of the incident.

The Police Area Commander of Suleja, ACP Isa Rambo, confirmed the incident, adding that he is unaware that some victims were still in the abductors’ custody.

Meanwhile, a source at Wuse market, Abuja also confirmed to our reporter that three of their traders, who were kidnapped during the incident, are still with their abductors.

The source also confirmed that a communication channel has since been established between the abductors and relatives of the victims, as they were demanding ransoms before releasing the victims.

