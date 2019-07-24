  1. Home
  3. Gumi’s daughter died of stomach tumour — Family
Gumi’s daughter died of stomach tumour — Family

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna Published Date
The body of Malam Maryam Ahmed Gumi in Kaduna. Photo: Shehu K.. Goro

Maryam Ahmad Gumi, daughter of the Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, died of an advanced stomach tumour on Monday, a family member, Tukur Mamu, clarified yesterday.

He said doctors had concluded she had acute peptic ulcer before it was discovered in a private hospital in Abuja that she had an advanced tumour in her stomach.

He said after investigations, it was concluded that the tumour was cancerous.

He said plans were underway to fly the late Maryam to a specialist cancer hospital at New Delhi, India, but due to the severity of the tumour, she became unconscious and had to undergo an emergency operation at the National Hospital in Abuja.

He said she was discharged from the hospital after the surgery, but died after a long battle with cancer.

