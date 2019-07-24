Gumi’s daughter died of stomach tumour — Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryam Ahmad Gumi, daughter of the Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, died of an advanced stomach tumour on Monday, a family member, Tukur Mamu, clarified yesterday.

He said doctors had concluded she had acute peptic ulcer before it was discovered in a private hospital in Abuja that she had an advanced tumour in her stomach.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said after investigations, it was concluded that the tumour was cancerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said plans were underway to fly the late Maryam to a specialist cancer hospital at New Delhi, India, but due to the severity of the tumour, she became unconscious and had to undergo an emergency operation at the National Hospital in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said she was discharged from the hospital after the surgery, but died after a long battle with cancer.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App