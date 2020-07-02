Guidelines necessary for schools during pandemic — Niger NUT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has said more precautionary measures was needed against COVID-19 before reopening of schools.

The union noted this when it commended the state government at the weekend for taking time to involve stakeholders in considering guidelines for the safe reopening of schools.

The Principal Assistant Secretary General of the Niger NUT, Comrade Labaran Garba, stated this position in Minna after unveiling and conducting journalists round the union’s new N150m secretariat building.

Com. Garba said, “Governments are putting heads together, and as stakeholders in the education sector, we should not rush into reopening of schools. Teachers are more at risk because they will be involved in every stage of reopening; welcoming and teaching of the students. We need extra precautionary measures, and in whatever the government is doing, teachers should be considered first.”

