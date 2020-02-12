Guards charged with alleged theft of employer’s N8.4m

ADVERTISEMENT

Three security guards, who allegedly stole their employer’s money and items valued at N8.46 million, were yesterday arraigned before a Lagos magistrate court sitting at Igbosere.

The defendants are Justine Abatore, 52; Michael Chima, 21; and Mustapha Ibrahim, 38.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and failure to prevent felony that the police preferred against them.

The prosecutor, Inspector Phillip Osijale, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offence on February 6, 2020 at 9, Adeyemi Lawson Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, at about 3am.

Osijale told the court that the defendants stole a cash sum of N500,000 and $1000, as well as assorted gold jewelries valued at N3m.

Other items they allegedly stole were eight gold wrist watches valued at N2m, assorted female gold wrist watches valued at N2m, one Samsung S10 phone valued at N100,000 and one HP laptop valued at N200,000.

The prosecutor also said that the defendants stole one Mac Book Pro laptop valued at N200,000 and one Samsung S9 phone valued at N100,000.

He put the total cost of the stolen items at N8.46m, property of Kola Ayeye.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Magistrate (Mrs) K. S. Abdulsalam granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum, and adjourned the case till March 3, 2020 for mention.

