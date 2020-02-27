Guardiola: Why we played Real Madrid without proper striker

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has revealed the reason he decided to field a team without a proper striker in their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The tactician relegated his main striker, Sergio Aguero, to the bench while Gabriel Jesus played from the left flank.

The Brazilian caused Real Madrid so much trouble from the flank while also assisting his side defensively.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: “We decide to play without a proper striker because of the way they [Real Madrid] defend.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“You have to make the pitch wide – they’re so aggressive and in the first minutes we suffered, but after that we had more fluidity.

“Zidane is going to look at what we’ve done and will adapt for the second leg.”

The players turned up

The former Barcelona star heaped praises on his players after they produced a scintillating display to beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

In one of the finest away performances in Champions League history, Guardiola’s side came from a goal down to record a thoroughly deserved victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

It was high-quality football throughout from City and Guardiola was delighted with the result.

“I’m happy for the victory – but the performance as well to try to play against this team with a good personality,” he said.

“The first 10, 15 minutes it was very difficult, but we played really good. We conceded a goal we shouldn’t have conceded.

“After scoring we found our rhythm and we scored the second.

“Today we are happy but it’s still not over. For our people hopefully we can do a good performance.

“This club has only been to semi-final. To win at the Bernabeu is brilliant and we hope it will help us in the future to believe in ourselves.”

Stand-out players

Kevin De Bruyne was named man of the match after his superb all-round display – but Gabriel Jesus also emerged as one of the stars of the evening.

The Brazilian played from the left for much of the night and was a constant threat as well as a diligent defensive presence.

He scored the equaliser with a fine header into the ground that gave Thibaut Courtois no chance and could have scored in the first half when he cut inside past Dani Carvajal only to see the Belgian ‘keeper make a decent save.

Guardiola says he is a unique striker who offers industry as well as artistry.

“There is not in the world one striker to have the intensity like Gabriel.

“He is so fast and so good,” according to the coach.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App