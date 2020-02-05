Guard remanded for defiling 5-year-old in church

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old security guard, Saviour Udoh, was on Wednesday remanded at a Custodial Facility by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for defiling a five-year-old girl in a church premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Sybil Nwaka ordered Udoh’s remand, following his not guilty plea to a charge of sexual assault.

Nwaka adjourned the case until March 24 for trial.

Earlier, the state prosecutor, Mr Gbenga Alagbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 12, 2018 at the premises of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at No. 19, Oshifila St., Anifowose, Ikeja, Lagos.

Alagbe said the defendant, who also worked as a cleaner at the church assaulted the girl at the children’s department where she was asleep.

“Udoh approached the child and had sexual intercourse with her,” the prosecutor said.

He said the child revealed what transpired to her mother (name withheld) and the guard was arrested.

The offence contravenes Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

