Guard docked over negligent conduct

The police, on Monday, arraigned a security guard, Kighir Fabian, before a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court for allegedly neglecting his duty post.

The police charged Fabian (43), a security guard with INFIOVEST International, Idu Yard, Abuja, with negligent conduct.

The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that one Ali Dhaidi of VIO, Mabushi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on June 7, 2020.

ASP Ejike alleged that on June 4, the defendant who was the head guard of the company left his duty post and travelled without the company manager’s approval.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant claimed he posted two of his subordinates to secure the environment, as well as the diesel tanker parked in the premises of the company, before he embarked on the trip.

Ejike further told the court that on June 6, the defendant called the manager and said his colleagues working at the neighbouring companies called him to say the diesel tanker had been stolen.

Ejike further alleged that when the manager got to the company the two security guards posted by the defendant were not at their duty post and the diesel tanker was not there.

Ejike told the court that during police investigation all efforts made to arrest the two security guards and to recover the stolen diesel tanker proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 196 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mr. Gadafi Nwegbe, counsel to the defendant, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

Nwegbe told the court that the accused was presumed innocent until proven guilty, while assuring the court that he would neither jump bail nor interfere with the investigation.

The Chief Magistrate, Celestine Odo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N400,000 and one surety in like sum.

Odo ordered that the surety must live within the jurisdiction of the court with a fixed address and a means of livelihood.

He also ordered that the surety must submit his recent passport photograph and means of identification and adjourned the case to August 8, 2020. (NAN)

