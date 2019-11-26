  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Guard allegedly caught defiling 12-yr-old stepdaughter
ADVERTISEMENT

Guard allegedly caught defiling 12-yr-old stepdaughter

By . . Published Date

An Ogudu Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded a 39-year-old security guard, Ojo Apejua,  who allegedly  defiled his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kubeinje adjourned the case  until January 9, 2020, for mention.

The defendant, who resides on Salawe Street, Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos State, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor,  Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 10 at 10:00p.m. at his residence.

Ihiehie said the defendant had been defiling the girl since September and had threatened to kill her if she told anybody.

“On that faithful day, he was caught red-handed  in the act by the  girl’s mother.

“He left the house since that day but was later arrested by the police,” Ihiehie said. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.