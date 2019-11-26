Guard allegedly caught defiling 12-yr-old stepdaughter

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ogudu Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded a 39-year-old security guard, Ojo Apejua, who allegedly defiled his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kubeinje adjourned the case until January 9, 2020, for mention.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The defendant, who resides on Salawe Street, Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos State, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 10 at 10:00p.m. at his residence.

Ihiehie said the defendant had been defiling the girl since September and had threatened to kill her if she told anybody.

“On that faithful day, he was caught red-handed in the act by the girl’s mother.

“He left the house since that day but was later arrested by the police,” Ihiehie said. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App