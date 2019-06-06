Guard against divisive factors – Archbishop Kaigama

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, has advised Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong to guard against divisive factors that breed mistrust, hatred and violence as he settles down for his second term in office.

Kaigama also urged Lalong to be proactive and sustain honest efforts towards tackling the socio-economic challenges in the state and strive to deliver on his electoral mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement yesterday by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Solomon Gujor, said the cleric gave the advice after he led the senior priest, representatives of women and children and laity of the Arch Diocese of Jos to pray for the governor on his first day in office since the swearing in.

“We have come in compliance with the scriptural injunction that we should pray for our leaders since all authority comes from God. As religious leaders, we respect and obey constituted authorities,” the statement quoted Kaigama. The governor was quoted as calling on religious leaders and citizens to always uphold government in their prayers at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App