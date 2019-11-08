GTBank 2019 Fashion Weekend begins

ADVERTISEMENT

Top African designers will be showcasing their amazing designs at the year 2019 Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) Fashion Weekend scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 9 – 10, 2019 at GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation drive, Oniru estate in Lagos.

It is a consumer-focused fair and free business platform designed to showcase the best of Africa’s Fashion to a global audience whilst promoting the effervescent enterprise of the continents growing fashion industry.

Attendees at the fashion weekend will be treated to an exciting collection of fashion moments, from fashion and entrepreneurial master classes to be facilitated by renowned fashion experts to enthralling runway shows as well as a craft village that showcases the beauty of traditional African design.

Some of the runway designers for the event include: Odio Mimonet, Mantsho, Haus of Stone, Style Temple, Tzar studios, Thula Sindi, Viviers, Imane Ayissi, ThreeasFour and Nkwo among others.

According to the Head, Communication and External Affairs Group at GTB, Oyinade Adegite; the fashion weekend is about promoting enterprises; disclosing that over 130 businesses (vendors) will participate in the fair while there will also be a craft village.

Adegite noted that part of activities lined up for the weekend includes master classes as well as a practical class to teach how ‘aso ofi’ is being made. She therefore urged Nigerians to come patronize the businesses that will be exhibiting at the event.

