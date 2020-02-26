GSM marketers, KAROTA reach agreement over relocation notice

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) and the members of Farm Center GSM marketers have reached an agreement over the three months ultimatum issued to them to relocate to the newly constructed Kanawa International Market.

Speaking to Chronicle Chairman of the Farm Center GSM marketers Alhaji Tijjani Musa said the marketers had series of meetings with the authorities where they were given conditions before allowing them remain at the centre.

According to him the conditions, which included the opening of roads and walk ways earlier blocked by the marketers, are currently being implemented.

“As law abiding business community we have held several meetings with authorities concerned after the receipt of a letter captioned ‘Notice to vacate farm center GSM market’ signed by the Secretary to KAROTA Managing Director, Mutawakkilu Ishaq Muhammad and addressed to the Chairman of the market. In the letter we were given three months ultimatum to vacate the place we are currently occupying at Farm Center and relocate to Kanawa market situated at Dan-Gwauro along Zaria Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We have reached an agreement and conditions have been given to us to which we are doing our best to fulfill. We have begun relocating our members from the blocked walkways earlier occupied,” he said.

Similarly, the Public Relations Officer of the KAROTA, Malam Ahmed Abubakar said what the agency wanted was to make every business place in the state more conducive, hence the move by the state government to relocate the marketers to a better place.

He added that, though conditions were given to the marketers the agency had noticed that there was non-compliance on the marketers’ side.

“Indeed, we have given the conditions, but a recent visit to the market shows that they have not fully complied with what we asked them to do. They have moved from the roads and walkways but they have also allocated unauthorized spaces again to their members. We have drawn their attention to it and we are expecting them to also comply and follow the directives given to them diligently,” the spokesperson stated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App