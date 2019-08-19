Groups urge Merkel to investigate attack on Senator Ekweremadu

ADVERTISEMENT

Two civil rights groups have called on the German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel to investigate the assault and attacks on Senator Ike Ekweremadu which occurred in Nuremberg, Germany over the weekend. The group are Adopt a goal and Concerned Nigeria Group

In a statement jointly signed on Tuesday by Ariyo-Dare Atoye, a civil rights activist and Deji Adeyanju, a human rights activist, the groups said the senator who is a ranking member of the parliament, was invited to attend and address a cultural event hosted by his kinsmen, and it was at that event he was attacked and assaulted.

The statement read “This shameful incident has been reported in several broadcast and traditional media in several countries around the world. We are worried that this has in many ways ridiculed the senator”.

“Our country enjoys a good relationship with Germany, so we believe it is the duty of both countries to protect visiting officials, dignitaries and visitors as well as nationals from other countries”.

It added “We urge you to use your good office to investigate this irreprehensible act of violence, assault and ensure that justice is done”.

