Groups urge Anambra police to punish corrupt officers for extortion

A coalition of human rights groups in Anambra has urged the state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, to fish out and sanction corrupt officers in the command to shore up police image.

Dede Uzor, Chairman of the group, Human Right, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIDE), alleged that some policemen across the major cities of the state and the hinterland were engaged in extorting money from motorists and tricycle operators.

“Policemen contribute greater percentage to the daily traffic gridlock in the state; for instance, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Onitsha Bridgehead, Zik Roundabout and Niger Street via Main Market.

“Other areas includes Upper Iweka flyover, Onitsha-Owerri road by Methological Institute, Owerri road by Aba Park opposite New Tarzan Motors, Oba old road near Igwe’s palace and Onitsha- Obosi bypass, among others.

“This is done conspicuously because they are bent on extorting motorists and tricycle operators,” he said

Uzor urged the police commissioner to do something drastic as he did in arresting those who were extorting money under the Niger Bridge.

He said this would serve as a deterrent to other corrupt officers and save the “battered image” of the police.

Reacting, the state Police Public Relation Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, said that any policeman caught in any sharp practice would be sanctioned in accordance with police regulations and public service rules. (NAN)

