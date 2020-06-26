Groups embark on fumigation to tackle malaria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Humanitarian Network for Northern Nigeria(HNNN), in collaboration with the Women in Sahel Initiative (WISI), has embarked on environmental fumigation in local communities of Potiskum metropolis.

HNNN Coordinator Bukar Mohammed Atiyaye noted that the objective of the exercise was to eradicate malaria.

He lamented that most of the diseases thrived in communities because of unhealthy environment and urged them to keep their surroundings clean.

The CEO of Women in Sahel Initiative, Khadija Samaila Musa, said the collaboration stemmed from the fact that her organisation had previously carried out environment-related projects in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

She called on government agencies and individuals for support with insecticide or logistic to enable them sustain the projects.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App