Groups donate to Gombe taskforce committee on Coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Likari Ventures, in collaboration with Agro Mall and Young Ranchers Nigeria Limited, has donated N5 million to the Gombe State Taskforce Committee on Coronavirus.

Presenting a cheque of N3 million, medicated soap and hand sanitiser worth N2 million to the committee, Emir of Akko and Managing Director of Likari Ventures, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, said the gesture was their contribution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The monarch said the state government has demonstrated its commitment towards preventing spread of the virus, adding that it became imperative to make the donation to complement government’s effort.

“As indigenes of the state, we feel that at this critical time, we have to offer our little help to the people and government of Gombe State in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“From my company and our partners, we are offering these items worth N2 million and the sum of N3 million cash as our little contribution to support and encourage the government on its unrelenting effort to contain the virus from the state,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the committee, the chairman of the taskforce, Professor Idris Mohammed commended the companies for their assistance which he described as timely, considering the impact of the disease.

He urged other members of the society and corporate organisations to contribute and channel their donations through the taskforce.

He expressed confidence that the efforts being put in place by governments at various levels would help in curtailing the spread of the disease in the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App