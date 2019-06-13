Groups congratulate Lawan, Gbajabiamila, task them on party loyalty

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Registered APC Support Group (ARAS-G), the umbrella body of all APC support groups in Nigeria, has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on their emergence as the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

The ARAS-G which said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, however urged the newly elected leaders to be loyal to the party by ensuring party supremacy inn their decisions to deepen democracy.

The statement was jointly signed by National Chairman, Hon. Nonso David Ezedinma; National Secretary, Alhaji Dalhatu Sule; Deputy National Chairman (North) Alhaji Ibrahim Baba Hamza; Deputy National Chairman (South)Olelekan Odupitan; National Woman leader, Hajiya Halima Ibrahim and National Organizing Secretary, Mazzy Chuzy Anagwu among others.

“It is important that the new National Assembly leaders uphold party supremacy. They should appreciate the enormous sacrifice of the party in their emergence. They should always remember that they party would not have ensure their emergence if it was weak. Thus they must support the party national leadership and other organs of the party,” the statement said.

The National Chairman of the group, Hon. Nonso David Ezedinma, said that the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshimhole, deserve special recognition and appreciation for rallying the party to success in the emergence of Lawan and Gbajabiamila.

“Let me also use this opportunity to disown a report, under its name, calling for the resignation of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Such a report did not emanate from us. The usage of our registered name to call for Oshiomhole’s resignation was surprising as there was no time we discussed anything related to it,” Ezedinma said.

