Groups call for Bulama as APC National Secretary

The Bulama Youth Coalition and the Bulama Support Group has called on the National Working Committee to micro zone the seat of the APC National Secretary to Borno state.

The BYC which consists mainly of young politicians converged from the six geopolitical zones in solidarity with the Deputy DG APC presidential campaign council Arc. Waziri Bulama.

The two groups believe that despite turmoils within the APC, the leadership and NWC must remain focused in ensuring the party survives even when President Muhammadu Buhari is not on the ticket.

In an interview with the Chairman BSG Alhaji Ibrahim Waziri, he said; “Yobe state has delivered a Senate President, it will be political imbalance to micro zone the party’s National Secretary again to Yobe state, we must remain focused on erecting leaders who have the experience and drive to ensure this party maintains its share in all 36 states”.

“Arc. Waziri has dedicated much in the APC and has served in all capacities to ensure the re-emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari. We are certain that the stakeholders will not disappoint us” he said.

The two groups have grown to hundreds of thousands within the past 5 months and have been advocating for a man who has shown beyond all doubts his ability to coordinate affairs fairly and justly politically.

The co-chair, media and publicity of BSG and the deputy vice chair of BYC, Hajiya Farida Ali adamu in an interview said, “We are working under nobody’s authority, we decided and came together to support a man we believe in with our monies, time and intellectual capacity. Bulama gives us hope in politics as a young people.”

Arc. Waziri Stepped down at the last convention for Mai-Mala Buni, present Governor of Yobe state, with promises of compensation from stakeholders.

Barr. Zainab Buba Marwa, an aspirant of the House of Representatives and North Central Coordinator of BYC expressed concerns over the present deliberations within the APC about who emerges as National Secretary of the Party.

“We are as a body, are optimistic that APC stakeholders will do the right thing in pushing forth the right Man for the Job. A man that is blinded to tribes, age and gender. A progressive man of the people. We must at this juncture place a square peg in a square hole. Not going with Arc. Bulama means disappointing over one hundred thousand die hard APC members. That will be tragic,” she added.

