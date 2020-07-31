Group worried over low COVID-19 awareness in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

A group, The Igala-Bassa Relief and Development Initiative (ReDI), has said it is worried over the low awareness of the danger COVID-19 pandemic portends as well as adherence to its basic protocol in Kogi State.

Alhaji Yakubu Abdullahi, National Co-ordinator of the group, told North Central Trust that there was a disturbing ignorance of the pandemic in Kogi East senatorial district where the group has been intervening.

According to him, there is a general lukewarm attitude as regards precaution against the spread of the virus fuelled by the notion that its existence is but one of the many gimmicks thrown up by politicians for parochial interest.

He said worried by the development, the group decided to contribute its quota towards stemming the spread through sensitisation on the need to observe the protocol provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in addition to providing palliatives to mitigate its effect on the people.

“As a group, Igala-Bassa ReDI, is worried about the low level of awareness on the novel coronavirus pandemic and will not relent in contributing its quota towards enlightenment and cushioning of the effects.

“The major essence of our intervention is to complement the government’s efforts to keep the pandemic out of the state by touching positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable,” he said.

He noted that as a result of the pervading ignorance in the communities, the group was also providing explanations on the need for social distancing, wearing of face masks and shields and frequent use of sanitisers to the people.

Abdullahi said the economic and social integrity of the people in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic which he described as a “disaster” was deplorable, worsening and drenching.

According to him, the gesture is part of the broad intervention programme of ReDI to change the narrative, intervene and address the “compliance status of the worsening economic and social integrity of the people”.

He said the group has distributed items such as rice, face masks and shields, sanitisers and IR-Thermometers to aid the people in complying with the COVID-19 pandemic preventive protocol.

